Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Earnings results for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Its revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year ($2.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Earnings for FirstEnergy are expected to remain at $2.55 per share in the coming year. FirstEnergy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. FirstEnergy will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for FirstEnergy stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for FE. The average twelve-month price target for FirstEnergy is $41.00 with a high price target of $47.00 and a low price target of $37.00.

on FE

FirstEnergy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, FirstEnergy has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $37.70. FirstEnergy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FirstEnergy has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of FirstEnergy is 65.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FirstEnergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.18% next year. This indicates that FirstEnergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

In the past three months, FirstEnergy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of FirstEnergy is held by insiders. 82.24% of the stock of FirstEnergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE



Earnings for FirstEnergy are expected to remain at $2.55 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of FirstEnergy is 18.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of FirstEnergy is 18.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.37. FirstEnergy has a PEG Ratio of 3.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FirstEnergy has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

