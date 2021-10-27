Wall street estimates Earnings report Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Earnings results for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.8. Earnings for Fomento Económico Mexicano are expected to grow by 18.09% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.59 per share. Fomento Económico Mexicano has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Fomento Económico Mexicano will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Fomento Económico Mexicano stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for FMX. The average twelve-month price target for Fomento Económico Mexicano is $114.20 with a high price target of $200.00 and a low price target of $76.00.

on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.20, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a forecasted upside of 33.3% from its current price of $85.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fomento Económico Mexicano does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 466.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Fomento Económico Mexicano will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.60% next year. This indicates that Fomento Económico Mexicano will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

In the past three months, Fomento Económico Mexicano insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.97% of the stock of Fomento Económico Mexicano is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX



Earnings for Fomento Económico Mexicano are expected to grow by 18.09% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 60.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 60.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a PEG Ratio of 1.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here