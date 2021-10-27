Will stock surge before Earnings results? Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Earnings results for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year ($4.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for Fortive are expected to grow by 10.26% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $3.01 per share. Fortive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Fortive will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7935419”.

Analyst Opinion on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Fortive stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for FTV. The average twelve-month price target for Fortive is $78.10 with a high price target of $85.00 and a low price target of $72.00.

Fortive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.10, Fortive has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $74.48. Fortive has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortive has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortive is 13.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fortive will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.30% next year. This indicates that Fortive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

In the past three months, Fortive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $261,579.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Fortive is held by insiders. 90.37% of the stock of Fortive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortive (NYSE:FTV



Earnings for Fortive are expected to grow by 10.26% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortive is 15.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Fortive is 15.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.76. Fortive has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

