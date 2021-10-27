Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fulton Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Fulton Financial Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Fulton Financial traded down -$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 655933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1116458. Shares of Fulton Financial were trading at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $18.41. While on yearly highs and lows, Fulton Financial's today has traded high as $16.78 and has touched $16.52 on the downward trend.

Fulton Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Fulton Financial last released its earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm earned $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Its revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fulton Financial has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year ($1.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Fulton Financial are expected to decrease by -12.84% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.29 per share. Fulton Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Fulton Financial is 11.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Fulton Financial is 11.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. Fulton Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $16.78 And 5 day price change is $0.54 (3.38%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,022,160. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $16.17 and 20 day price change is $0.98 (6.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 931,095. 50 day moving average is $15.71 and 50 day price change is $0.62 ( 3.89%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 967,168. 200 day moving average is $16.09 and 200 day price change is $2.47 (17.56%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 916,206.

Other owners latest trading in Fulton Financial :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 208,671 which equates to market value of $3.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Fulton Financial

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Tompkins Financial Corp were 4,552 which equates to market value of $70K and appx 0.00% owners of Fulton Financial

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC were 10,156 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.10% owners of Fulton Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 62.97% for Fulton Financial

