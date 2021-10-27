Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Earnings results for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Gaming and Leisure Properties are expected to grow by 3.54% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.51 per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Gaming and Leisure Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724383”.

Analyst Opinion on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties stock is Buy based on the current 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for GLPI. The average twelve-month price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties is $51.42 with a high price target of $54.00 and a low price target of $44.00.

on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.09, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.42, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $49.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gaming and Leisure Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 77.68%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gaming and Leisure Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.35% in the coming year. This indicates that Gaming and Leisure Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

In the past three months, Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $500,200.00 in company stock. Only 5.53% of the stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties is held by insiders. 88.06% of the stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI



Earnings for Gaming and Leisure Properties are expected to grow by 3.54% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here