How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Earnings results for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences has generated $7.09 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Earnings for Gilead Sciences are expected to decrease by -3.64% in the coming year, from $7.15 to $6.89 per share. Gilead Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Gilead Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Gilead Sciences stock is Buy based on the current 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for GILD. The average twelve-month price target for Gilead Sciences is $109.94 with a high price target of $625.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

on GILD

Gilead Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.94, Gilead Sciences has a forecasted upside of 62.3% from its current price of $67.73. Gilead Sciences has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gilead Sciences has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gilead Sciences is 40.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gilead Sciences will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.22% next year. This indicates that Gilead Sciences will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

In the past three months, Gilead Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $986,725.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Gilead Sciences is held by insiders. 78.04% of the stock of Gilead Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD



Earnings for Gilead Sciences are expected to decrease by -3.64% in the coming year, from $7.15 to $6.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Gilead Sciences is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Gilead Sciences is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.94. Gilead Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Gilead Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here