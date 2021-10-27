Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Guild stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Guild Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Guild traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 7949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11209. Shares of Guild were trading at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.Guild has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $18.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Guild's today has traded high as $14.00 and has touched $13.44 on the downward trend.

Guild Earnings and What to expect:

Guild last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company earned $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Guild has generated $8.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.6. Earnings for Guild are expected to decrease by -2.76% in the coming year, from $3.26 to $3.17 per share. Guild has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Guild are expected to decrease by -2.76% in the coming year, from $3.26 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Guild is 1.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Guild is 1.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $13.61 And 5 day price change is $0.31 (2.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.79 and 20 day price change is $0.22 (1.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,775. 50 day moving average is $14.17 and 50 day price change is -$1.25 ( -8.20%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 13,284. 200 day moving average is $15.13 and 200 day price change is -$3.51 (-20.05%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 25,909.

Other owners latest trading in Guild :

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Zimmer Partners LP were 373,599 which equates to market value of $5.73M and appx 0.10% owners of Guild

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Algebris UK Ltd were 132,168 which equates to market value of $2.03M and appx 1.10% owners of Guild

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. were 883,707 which equates to market value of $13.56M and appx 0.60% owners of Guild

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 7.67% for Guild

