Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Hanmi Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Hanmi Financial Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Hanmi Financial traded down -$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. 240977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128499. Shares of Hanmi Financial were trading at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $22.29. While on yearly highs and lows, Hanmi Financial's today has traded high as $21.15 and has touched $20.78 on the downward trend.

Hanmi Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Hanmi Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The company earned $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for Hanmi Financial are expected to decrease by -13.33% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.08 per share. Hanmi Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021.

Earnings for Hanmi Financial are expected to decrease by -13.33% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Hanmi Financial is 9.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Hanmi Financial is 9.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Hanmi Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $20.67 And 5 day price change is $0.81 (4.05%) with average volume for 5 day average is 170,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $20.26 and 20 day price change is $1.04 (5.26%) and average 20 day moving volume is 111,925. 50 day moving average is $19.34 and 50 day price change is $1.85 ( 9.75%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 123,268. 200 day moving average is $18.79 and 200 day price change is $8.35 (66.91%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 168,928.

Other owners latest trading in Hanmi Financial :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 15,516 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of Hanmi Financial

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC were 9,001 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.10% owners of Hanmi Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 36,879 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Hanmi Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.57% for Hanmi Financial

