Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Heritage-Crystal Clean Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean traded down -$0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $33.59. 98467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52840. Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean were trading at $33.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $35.09. While on yearly highs and lows, Heritage-Crystal Clean’s today has traded high as $34.59 and has touched $33.21 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Heritage-Crystal Clean Earnings and What to expect:

Heritage-Crystal Clean last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year ($1.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Heritage-Crystal Clean are expected to decrease by -37.00% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.43 per share. Heritage-Crystal Clean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Heritage-Crystal Clean are expected to decrease by -37.00% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean is 23.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean is 23.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.82. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $32.74 And 5 day price change is $3.02 (9.88%) with average volume for 5 day average is 85,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $30.46 and 20 day price change is $4.09 (13.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 66,310. 50 day moving average is $29.37 and 50 day price change is $5.03 ( 17.61%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 45,662. 200 day moving average is $28.21 and 200 day price change is $11.70 (53.45%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 50,337.

Other owners latest trading in Heritage-Crystal Clean :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 1,300 which equates to market value of $38K and appx 0.00% owners of Heritage-Crystal Clean

On 10/22/2021 shares held by James Investment Research Inc. were 5,094 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Heritage-Crystal Clean

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 27,700 which equates to market value of $0.80M and appx 0.00% owners of Heritage-Crystal Clean

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 62.85% for Heritage-Crystal Clean

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING