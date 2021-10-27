Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Earnings results for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Huntington Bancshares are expected to decrease by -8.28% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.44 per share. Huntington Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Huntington Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Huntington Bancshares stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for HBAN. The average twelve-month price target for Huntington Bancshares is $16.36 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $12.50.

Huntington Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.36, Huntington Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $16.47. Huntington Bancshares has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Huntington Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 86.96%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Huntington Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.67% next year. This indicates that Huntington Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

In the past three months, Huntington Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $266,324.00 in company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Huntington Bancshares is held by insiders. 76.75% of the stock of Huntington Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN



Earnings for Huntington Bancshares are expected to decrease by -8.28% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 11.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 11.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Huntington Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

