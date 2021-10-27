Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ichor stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ichor Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Ichor traded down -$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. 203671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194387. Shares of Ichor were trading at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.Ichor has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $63.42. While on yearly highs and lows, Ichor's today has traded high as $39.15 and has touched $38.01 on the downward trend.

Ichor Earnings and What to expect:

Ichor last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285 million. Ichor has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year ($2.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Earnings for Ichor are expected to grow by 13.99% in the coming year, from $3.36 to $3.83 per share. Ichor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.

The P/E ratio of Ichor is 16.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Ichor is 16.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.75. Ichor has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $38.75 And 5 day price change is -$2.47 (-6.09%) with average volume for 5 day average is 249,000. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $39.87 and 20 day price change is -$4.47 (-10.51%) and average 20 day moving volume is 202,870. 50 day moving average is $42.06 and 50 day price change is -$3.08 ( -7.48%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 216,586. 200 day moving average is $47.48 and 200 day price change is $1.78 (4.90%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 301,547.

Other owners latest trading in Ichor :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Fisher Asset Management LLC were 175,000 which equates to market value of $7.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Ichor

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 10,563 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Ichor

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Optimum Investment Advisors were 936 which equates to market value of $38K and appx 0.00% owners of Ichor

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.53% for Ichor

