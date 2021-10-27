IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IDEAYA Biosciences stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. IDEAYA Biosciences Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Strong Sell.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 102715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367262. Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences were trading at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $28.00. While on yearly highs and lows, IDEAYA Biosciences's today has traded high as $22.49 and has touched $21.80 on the downward trend.

IDEAYA Biosciences Earnings and What to expect:

IDEAYA Biosciences last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company earned $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IDEAYA Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($1.55) per share. IDEAYA Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for IDEAYA Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($1.55) per share. The P/E ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences is -23.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IDEAYA Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $22.46 And 5 day price change is -$0.76 (-3.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 172,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.36 and 20 day price change is -$3.88 (-14.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 296,150. 50 day moving average is $24.77 and 50 day price change is -$0.90 ( -3.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 331,142. 200 day moving average is $21.59 and 200 day price change is $7.18 (48.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 249,848.

Other owners latest trading in IDEAYA Biosciences :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Redmond Asset Management LLC were 11,966 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.10% owners of IDEAYA Biosciences

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 17,400 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of IDEAYA Biosciences

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 11,558 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of IDEAYA Biosciences

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 64.06% for IDEAYA Biosciences

