Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Earnings results for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company earned $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year ($8.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Earnings for Illinois Tool Works are expected to grow by 7.88% in the coming year, from $8.63 to $9.31 per share. Illinois Tool Works has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Illinois Tool Works will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7493537”.

Analyst Opinion on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Illinois Tool Works stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for ITW. The average twelve-month price target for Illinois Tool Works is $226.88 with a high price target of $268.00 and a low price target of $195.00.

Illinois Tool Works has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $226.88, Illinois Tool Works has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $223.78. Illinois Tool Works has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Illinois Tool Works has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 69.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Illinois Tool Works will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.42% next year. This indicates that Illinois Tool Works will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

In the past three months, Illinois Tool Works insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Illinois Tool Works is held by insiders. 77.61% of the stock of Illinois Tool Works is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW



Earnings for Illinois Tool Works are expected to grow by 7.88% in the coming year, from $8.63 to $9.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 26.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 26.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 34.00. Illinois Tool Works has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Illinois Tool Works has a P/B Ratio of 22.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

