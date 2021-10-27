Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Earnings results for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange has generated $4.51 earnings per share over the last year ($5.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Earnings for Intercontinental Exchange are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $4.88 to $5.25 per share. Intercontinental Exchange has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Intercontinental Exchange will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for ICE. The average twelve-month price target for Intercontinental Exchange is $138.00 with a high price target of $161.00 and a low price target of $125.00.

Intercontinental Exchange has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $138.00, Intercontinental Exchange has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $133.72. Intercontinental Exchange has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Intercontinental Exchange has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 29.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Intercontinental Exchange will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.14% next year. This indicates that Intercontinental Exchange will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

In the past three months, Intercontinental Exchange insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,341,050.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Intercontinental Exchange is held by insiders. 88.12% of the stock of Intercontinental Exchange is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE



Earnings for Intercontinental Exchange are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $4.88 to $5.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 26.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 26.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

