Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Earnings results for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm earned $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for Janus Henderson Group are expected to grow by 0.99% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.10 per share. Janus Henderson Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Janus Henderson Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Janus Henderson Group stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for JHG. The average twelve-month price target for Janus Henderson Group is $44.63 with a high price target of $57.50 and a low price target of $29.00.

on JHG

Janus Henderson Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.63, Janus Henderson Group has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $44.85. Janus Henderson Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Janus Henderson Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 50.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Janus Henderson Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.07% next year. This indicates that Janus Henderson Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

In the past three months, Janus Henderson Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Janus Henderson Group is held by insiders. 60.31% of the stock of Janus Henderson Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG



Earnings for Janus Henderson Group are expected to grow by 0.99% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 13.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 13.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Janus Henderson Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here