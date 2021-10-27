Earnings and Growth Analysis : Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Earnings results for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Earnings for Keurig Dr Pepper are expected to grow by 9.32% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.76 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Keurig Dr Pepper will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7241989”.

Analyst Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Keurig Dr Pepper stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for KDP. The average twelve-month price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is $37.67 with a high price target of $42.00 and a low price target of $33.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 53.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Keurig Dr Pepper will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.61% next year. This indicates that Keurig Dr Pepper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Dividend Strength: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 53.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Keurig Dr Pepper will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.61% next year. This indicates that Keurig Dr Pepper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

In the past three months, Keurig Dr Pepper insiders have sold 3,734.01% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $35,198.00 in company stock and sold $1,349,496.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Keurig Dr Pepper is held by insiders. 46.97% of the stock of Keurig Dr Pepper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP



Earnings for Keurig Dr Pepper are expected to grow by 9.32% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 30.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 30.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a PEG Ratio of 2.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Keurig Dr Pepper has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

