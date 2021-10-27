Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Earnings results for Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America has generated $23.94 earnings per share over the last year ($29.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Laboratory Co. of America are expected to decrease by -29.77% in the coming year, from $23.55 to $16.54 per share. Laboratory Co. of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Laboratory Co. of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4893731”.

Analyst Opinion on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Laboratory Co. of America stock is Buy based on the current 13 buy ratings for LH. The average twelve-month price target for Laboratory Co. of America is $316.57 with a high price target of $368.00 and a low price target of $260.00.

Laboratory Co. of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Laboratory Co. of America has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America does not currently pay a dividend. Laboratory Co. of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

In the past three months, Laboratory Co. of America insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,335,510.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Laboratory Co. of America is held by insiders. 88.29% of the stock of Laboratory Co. of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH



The P/E ratio of Laboratory Co. of America is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Laboratory Co. of America is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.91. Laboratory Co. of America has a PEG Ratio of 1.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Laboratory Co. of America has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

