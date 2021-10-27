Did they just beat EPS? Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Earnings results for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm earned $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lincoln Electric has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year ($4.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for Lincoln Electric are expected to grow by 9.89% in the coming year, from $6.17 to $6.78 per share. Lincoln Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Lincoln Electric will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Lincoln Electric stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for LECO. The average twelve-month price target for Lincoln Electric is $136.00 with a high price target of $155.00 and a low price target of $102.00.

Lincoln Electric has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.00, Lincoln Electric has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $145.54. Lincoln Electric has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric pays a meaningful dividend of 1.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lincoln Electric has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lincoln Electric is 49.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lincoln Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.09% next year. This indicates that Lincoln Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

In the past three months, Lincoln Electric insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $919,446.00 in company stock. Only 3.35% of the stock of Lincoln Electric is held by insiders. 74.16% of the stock of Lincoln Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO



The P/E ratio of Lincoln Electric is 29.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Electric is 29.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.91. Lincoln Electric has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lincoln Electric has a P/B Ratio of 10.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

