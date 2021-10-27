Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Earnings results for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business earned $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Its revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has generated $8.23 earnings per share over the last year ($6.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.8. Earnings for Linde are expected to grow by 10.25% in the coming year, from $10.44 to $11.51 per share. Linde has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Linde will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Linde (NYSE:LIN)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Linde stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for LIN. The average twelve-month price target for Linde is $337.69 with a high price target of $365.00 and a low price target of $293.00.

Linde has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $337.69, Linde has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $316.77. Linde has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde pays a meaningful dividend of 1.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Linde has been increasing its dividend for 29 years. The dividend payout ratio of Linde is 51.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Linde will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.84% next year. This indicates that Linde will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Linde (NYSE:LIN)

In the past three months, Linde insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Linde is held by insiders. 72.10% of the stock of Linde is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Linde (NYSE:LIN



