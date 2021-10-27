Should you short it before the Earnings result? : LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Earnings results for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for LKQ are expected to grow by 4.34% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $3.85 per share. LKQ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. LKQ will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5183363 #”.

Analyst Opinion on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for LKQ stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for LKQ. The average twelve-month price target for LKQ is $61.20 with a high price target of $63.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

LKQ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.20, LKQ has a forecasted upside of 11.3% from its current price of $54.99. LKQ has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ does not currently pay a dividend. LKQ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

In the past three months, LKQ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $91,350.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of LKQ is held by insiders. 93.98% of the stock of LKQ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)



Earnings for LKQ are expected to grow by 4.34% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $3.85 per share. The P/E ratio of LKQ is 17.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of LKQ is 17.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.93. LKQ has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

