may delivered a positive earnings surprise LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Earnings results for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business earned $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year ($5.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Earnings for LPL Financial are expected to grow by 29.33% in the coming year, from $7.16 to $9.26 per share. LPL Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. LPL Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for LPL Financial stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for LPLA. The average twelve-month price target for LPL Financial is $151.94 with a high price target of $234.00 and a low price target of $66.00.

LPL Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.94, LPL Financial has a forecasted downside of 13.2% from its current price of $175.02. LPL Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LPL Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LPL Financial is 15.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LPL Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.80% next year. This indicates that LPL Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

In the past three months, LPL Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $265,424.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of LPL Financial is held by insiders. 93.70% of the stock of LPL Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA



Earnings for LPL Financial are expected to grow by 29.33% in the coming year, from $7.16 to $9.26 per share. The P/E ratio of LPL Financial is 30.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of LPL Financial is 30.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. LPL Financial has a P/B Ratio of 10.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

