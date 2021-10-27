Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Earnings results for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year ($7.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6. Earnings for Mastercard are expected to grow by 29.84% in the coming year, from $8.11 to $10.53 per share. Mastercard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Mastercard will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9160547”.

Analyst Opinion on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Mastercard stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 18 buy ratings for MA. The average twelve-month price target for Mastercard is $421.23 with a high price target of $482.00 and a low price target of $325.00.

on MA

Mastercard has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $421.23, Mastercard has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $357.32. Mastercard has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mastercard has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mastercard is 27.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mastercard will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.71% next year. This indicates that Mastercard will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

In the past three months, Mastercard insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $209,709,416.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Mastercard is held by insiders. 73.97% of the stock of Mastercard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mastercard (NYSE:MA



Earnings for Mastercard are expected to grow by 29.84% in the coming year, from $8.11 to $10.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Mastercard is 49.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Mastercard is 49.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.99. Mastercard has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mastercard has a P/B Ratio of 54.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here