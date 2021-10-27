Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Earnings results for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Medical Properties Trust has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Earnings for Medical Properties Trust are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.86 per share. Medical Properties Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Medical Properties Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8966934”.

Analyst Opinion on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Medical Properties Trust stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for MPW. The average twelve-month price target for Medical Properties Trust is $23.72 with a high price target of $27.00 and a low price target of $21.50.

Medical Properties Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.72, Medical Properties Trust has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $20.76. Medical Properties Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Medical Properties Trust has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 71.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Medical Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.22% next year. This indicates that Medical Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

In the past three months, Medical Properties Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Medical Properties Trust is held by insiders. 78.82% of the stock of Medical Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW



Earnings for Medical Properties Trust are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 22.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 22.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Medical Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Medical Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

