Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Earnings results for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Earnings for Merck & Co., Inc. are expected to grow by 13.97% in the coming year, from $5.51 to $6.28 per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Merck & Co., Inc. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Merck & Co., Inc. stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for MRK. The average twelve-month price target for Merck & Co., Inc. is $93.42 with a high price target of $105.00 and a low price target of $76.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Merck & Co., Inc. has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 43.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Merck & Co., Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.40% next year. This indicates that Merck & Co., Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

In the past three months, Merck & Co., Inc. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Merck & Co., Inc. is held by insiders. 71.83% of the stock of Merck & Co., Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK



The P/E ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 37.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 37.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Merck & Co., Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 8.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

