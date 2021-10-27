thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Earnings results for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm earned $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year (($43.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MicroStrategy are expected to grow by 35.58% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $5.64 per share. MicroStrategy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. MicroStrategy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MicroStrategy stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for MSTR. The average twelve-month price target for MicroStrategy is $513.57 with a high price target of $950.00 and a low price target of $230.00.

on MSTR

MicroStrategy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $513.57, MicroStrategy has a forecasted downside of 30.1% from its current price of $734.86. MicroStrategy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy does not currently pay a dividend. MicroStrategy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

In the past three months, MicroStrategy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,491,385.00 in company stock. 25.85% of the stock of MicroStrategy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.97% of the stock of MicroStrategy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR



Earnings for MicroStrategy are expected to grow by 35.58% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $5.64 per share. The P/E ratio of MicroStrategy is -16.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MicroStrategy is -16.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MicroStrategy has a P/B Ratio of 12.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here