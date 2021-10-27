Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Earnings results for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries has generated $8.83 earnings per share over the last year ($14.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Mohawk Industries are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $14.92 to $16.57 per share. Mohawk Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Mohawk Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4259806”.

Analyst Opinion on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Mohawk Industries stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for MHK. The average twelve-month price target for Mohawk Industries is $198.27 with a high price target of $250.00 and a low price target of $134.00.

on MHK

Mohawk Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $198.27, Mohawk Industries has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $193.24. Mohawk Industries has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Mohawk Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

In the past three months, Mohawk Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $185,250.00 in company stock. 18.90% of the stock of Mohawk Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.91% of the stock of Mohawk Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK



Earnings for Mohawk Industries are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $14.92 to $16.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Industries is 13.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Industries is 13.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.92. Mohawk Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here