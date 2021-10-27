Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Earnings results for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The company earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has generated $3.92 earnings per share over the last year (($2.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Molson Coors Beverage are expected to grow by 7.65% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $4.22 per share. Molson Coors Beverage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Molson Coors Beverage will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Molson Coors Beverage stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for TAP. The average twelve-month price target for Molson Coors Beverage is $54.80 with a high price target of $74.00 and a low price target of $43.00.

Molson Coors Beverage has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage pays a meaningful dividend of 3.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Molson Coors Beverage does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Molson Coors Beverage is 34.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Molson Coors Beverage will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.23% next year. This indicates that Molson Coors Beverage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

In the past three months, Molson Coors Beverage insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $138,120.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of Molson Coors Beverage is held by insiders. 80.74% of the stock of Molson Coors Beverage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP



Earnings for Molson Coors Beverage are expected to grow by 7.65% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $4.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Molson Coors Beverage is -17.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Molson Coors Beverage has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molson Coors Beverage has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

