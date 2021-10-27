Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Earnings results for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has generated $3.52 earnings per share over the last year ($4.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.9. Earnings for Monolithic Power Systems are expected to grow by 22.34% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $5.86 per share. Monolithic Power Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Monolithic Power Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Monolithic Power Systems stock is Buy based on the current 8 buy ratings for MPWR. The average twelve-month price target for Monolithic Power Systems is $500.25 with a high price target of $620.00 and a low price target of $420.00.

Monolithic Power Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $500.25, Monolithic Power Systems has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $523.32. Monolithic Power Systems has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Monolithic Power Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 68.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Monolithic Power Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.96% next year. This indicates that Monolithic Power Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

In the past three months, Monolithic Power Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,557,937.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Monolithic Power Systems is held by insiders. 93.74% of the stock of Monolithic Power Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR



The P/E ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 124.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 124.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.76. Monolithic Power Systems has a PEG Ratio of 4.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monolithic Power Systems has a P/B Ratio of 24.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

