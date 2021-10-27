Wall street estimates Earnings report Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Earnings results for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s has generated $10.15 earnings per share over the last year ($11.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Earnings for Moody’s are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $11.84 to $12.41 per share. Moody’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Moody’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “4335083”.

Analyst Opinion on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Moody’s stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for MCO. The average twelve-month price target for Moody’s is $387.60 with a high price target of $423.00 and a low price target of $320.00.

on MCO

Moody’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $387.60, Moody’s has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $390.34. Moody’s has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moody’s has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Moody’s is 24.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moody’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.98% next year. This indicates that Moody’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

In the past three months, Moody’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,368,779.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Moody’s is held by insiders. 90.93% of the stock of Moody’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO



Earnings for Moody’s are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $11.84 to $12.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Moody’s is 35.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Moody’s is 35.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Moody’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Moody’s has a P/B Ratio of 41.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here