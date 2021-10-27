Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Earnings results for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm earned $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nokia are expected to remain at $0.38 per share in the coming year. Nokia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Nokia stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for NOK. The average twelve-month price target for Nokia is $7.32 with a high price target of $8.00 and a low price target of $5.42.

on NOK

Nokia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.32, Nokia has a forecasted upside of 28.5% from its current price of $5.70. Nokia has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia does not currently pay a dividend. Nokia does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Nokia will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.89% next year. This indicates that Nokia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

In the past three months, Nokia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.09% of the stock of Nokia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nokia (NYSE:NOK



Earnings for Nokia are expected to remain at $0.38 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Nokia is -15.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nokia is -15.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nokia has a PEG Ratio of 10.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nokia has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here