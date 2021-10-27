Will stock surge before Earnings results? Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Earnings results for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm earned $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman has generated $23.65 earnings per share over the last year ($27.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Earnings for Northrop Grumman are expected to grow by 3.58% in the coming year, from $24.83 to $25.72 per share. Northrop Grumman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Northrop Grumman will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Northrop Grumman stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for NOC. The average twelve-month price target for Northrop Grumman is $395.44 with a high price target of $478.00 and a low price target of $331.00.

Northrop Grumman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $395.44, Northrop Grumman has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $396.57. Northrop Grumman has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northrop Grumman has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northrop Grumman is 26.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northrop Grumman will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.42% next year. This indicates that Northrop Grumman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

In the past three months, Northrop Grumman insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $576,700.00 in company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of Northrop Grumman is held by insiders. 81.91% of the stock of Northrop Grumman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC



Earnings for Northrop Grumman are expected to grow by 3.58% in the coming year, from $24.83 to $25.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Northrop Grumman is 14.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Northrop Grumman is 14.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 22.30. Northrop Grumman has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Northrop Grumman has a P/B Ratio of 6.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

