thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Earnings results for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company earned $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NovoCure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.06 per share. NovoCure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. NovoCure will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for NovoCure stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for NVCR. The average twelve-month price target for NovoCure is $180.43 with a high price target of $250.00 and a low price target of $142.00.

on NVCR

NovoCure has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $180.43, NovoCure has a forecasted upside of 59.0% from its current price of $113.51. NovoCure has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure does not currently pay a dividend. NovoCure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

In the past three months, NovoCure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,462,051.00 in company stock. Only 5.07% of the stock of NovoCure is held by insiders. 74.09% of the stock of NovoCure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR



Earnings for NovoCure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of NovoCure is -2,269.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NovoCure is -2,269.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NovoCure has a P/B Ratio of 24.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here