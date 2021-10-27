Earnings and Growth Analysis : Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Earnings results for Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($5.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Earnings for Old Republic International are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.40 per share. Old Republic International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Old Republic International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 800-770-2030 with passcode “8437240”.

Analyst Opinion on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Old Republic International stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for ORI. The average twelve-month price target for Old Republic International is $28.00 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

Old Republic International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Old Republic International has a forecasted upside of 13.4% from its current price of $24.70. Old Republic International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Old Republic International has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Old Republic International is 39.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old Republic International will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.67% next year. This indicates that Old Republic International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

In the past three months, Old Republic International insiders have sold 25,071.71% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $60,634.00 in company stock and sold $15,262,617.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Old Republic International is held by insiders. 72.84% of the stock of Old Republic International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI



Earnings for Old Republic International are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Old Republic International is 4.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Old Republic International is 4.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Old Republic International has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

