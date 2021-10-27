Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Earnings results for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.14. The business earned $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($6.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Oshkosh are expected to grow by 26.66% in the coming year, from $6.49 to $8.22 per share. Oshkosh has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Oshkosh stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for OSK. The average twelve-month price target for Oshkosh is $129.25 with a high price target of $154.00 and a low price target of $105.00.

Oshkosh has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Oshkosh has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh pays a meaningful dividend of 1.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oshkosh has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oshkosh is 26.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Oshkosh will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.06% next year. This indicates that Oshkosh will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

In the past three months, Oshkosh insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Oshkosh is held by insiders. 88.19% of the stock of Oshkosh is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK



Earnings for Oshkosh are expected to grow by 26.66% in the coming year, from $6.49 to $8.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 15.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 15.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.93. Oshkosh has a PEG Ratio of 0.97. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Oshkosh has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

