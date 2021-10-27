worth buying post Earnings results? Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Earnings results for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has generated $7.71 earnings per share over the last year ($12.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum are expected to decrease by -27.54% in the coming year, from $18.01 to $13.05 per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Reliance Steel & Aluminum will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for RS. The average twelve-month price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is $174.67 with a high price target of $200.00 and a low price target of $162.00.

on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $174.67, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $151.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 35.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Reliance Steel & Aluminum will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.07% next year. This indicates that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

In the past three months, Reliance Steel & Aluminum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $707,150.00 in company stock. Only 3.43% of the stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is held by insiders. 81.66% of the stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS



Earnings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum are expected to decrease by -27.54% in the coming year, from $18.01 to $13.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 11.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 11.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 34.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here