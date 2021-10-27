Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Earnings results for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business earned $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Its revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.0. Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. Repligen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Repligen will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161245”.

Analyst Opinion on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Repligen stock is Buy based on the current 7 buy ratings for RGEN. The average twelve-month price target for Repligen is $306.14 with a high price target of $368.00 and a low price target of $240.00.

Repligen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $306.14, Repligen has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $273.83. Repligen has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen does not currently pay a dividend. Repligen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

In the past three months, Repligen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,218,097.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Repligen is held by insiders. 83.82% of the stock of Repligen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)



Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 152.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 152.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.97. Repligen has a P/B Ratio of 9.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

