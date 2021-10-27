Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Earnings results for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year ($3.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Earnings for Republic Services are expected to grow by 9.36% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.44 per share. Republic Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Republic Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160199”.

Analyst Opinion on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Republic Services stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for RSG. The average twelve-month price target for Republic Services is $115.61 with a high price target of $136.00 and a low price target of $96.00.

Republic Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.61, Republic Services has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $130.42. Republic Services has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Republic Services has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Republic Services is 51.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Republic Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.44% next year. This indicates that Republic Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

In the past three months, Republic Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Republic Services is held by insiders. 57.60% of the stock of Republic Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG



Republic Services has a PEG Ratio of 2.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Republic Services has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

