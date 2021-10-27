Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Earnings results for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company earned $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed has generated $5.33 earnings per share over the last year ($3.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.6. Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $6.27 to $6.67 per share. ResMed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. ResMed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723324”.

Analyst Opinion on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ResMed stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for RMD. The average twelve-month price target for ResMed is $241.50 with a high price target of $270.00 and a low price target of $210.00.

ResMed has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $241.50, ResMed has a forecasted downside of 9.8% from its current price of $267.72. ResMed has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ResMed has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ResMed is 31.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ResMed will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.19% next year. This indicates that ResMed will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

In the past three months, ResMed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,356,393.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of ResMed is held by insiders. 65.58% of the stock of ResMed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ResMed (NYSE:RMD



Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $6.27 to $6.67 per share. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 82.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.17. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 82.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.71. ResMed has a PEG Ratio of 3.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ResMed has a P/B Ratio of 13.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

