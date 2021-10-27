Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Earnings results for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm earned $61.76 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Earnings for Royal Dutch Shell are expected to grow by 13.81% in the coming year, from $5.07 to $5.77 per share. Royal Dutch Shell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Royal Dutch Shell will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

According to the issued ratings of 21 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Royal Dutch Shell stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for RDS.A. The average twelve-month price target for Royal Dutch Shell is $53.00 with a high price target of $61.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

Royal Dutch Shell has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Royal Dutch Shell has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $49.06. Royal Dutch Shell has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Royal Dutch Shell does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Royal Dutch Shell is 154.84%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Royal Dutch Shell will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.28% next year. This indicates that Royal Dutch Shell will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

In the past three months, Royal Dutch Shell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Royal Dutch Shell is held by insiders. Only 3.79% of the stock of Royal Dutch Shell is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)



The P/E ratio of Royal Dutch Shell is 35.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Royal Dutch Shell is 35.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.66. Royal Dutch Shell has a PEG Ratio of 1.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Royal Dutch Shell has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

