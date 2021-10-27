Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Earnings results for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year ($6.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $7.96 to $9.19 per share. Saia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Saia will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 888-203-1112.

Analyst Opinion on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Saia stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for SAIA. The average twelve-month price target for Saia is $239.00 with a high price target of $306.00 and a low price target of $153.00.

Saia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $239.00, Saia has a forecasted downside of 13.4% from its current price of $276.07. Saia has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia does not currently pay a dividend. Saia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

In the past three months, Saia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,190,150.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Saia is held by insiders.

Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $7.96 to $9.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Saia is 40.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Saia is 40.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.90. Saia has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Saia has a P/B Ratio of 7.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

