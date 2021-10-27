Earnings and Growth Analysis : Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Earnings results for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm earned $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year ($2.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Earnings for Sanofi are expected to grow by 11.95% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $4.31 per share. Sanofi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sanofi stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for SNYthe .

Dividend Strength: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sanofi has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sanofi is 40.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sanofi will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.79% next year. This indicates that Sanofi will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

In the past three months, Sanofi insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,000,005.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Sanofi is held by insiders. Only 8.02% of the stock of Sanofi is held by institutions.

Earnings for Sanofi are expected to grow by 11.95% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $4.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanofi is 18.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Sanofi is 18.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.94. Sanofi has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sanofi has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

