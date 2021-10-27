Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Earnings results for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.5. Earnings for Seagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.33) to $0.30 per share. Seagen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Seagen will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Seagen stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for SGEN. The average twelve-month price target for Seagen is $178.44 with a high price target of $254.00 and a low price target of $145.00.

Seagen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $178.44, Seagen has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $177.70. Seagen has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen does not currently pay a dividend. Seagen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

In the past three months, Seagen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,469,013.00 in company stock. 27.60% of the stock of Seagen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 88.20% of the stock of Seagen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN



Earnings for Seagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.33) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Seagen is 54.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Seagen is 54.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.94. Seagen has a P/B Ratio of 9.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

