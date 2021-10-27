Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Earnings results for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($19.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.4. Earnings for Shopify are expected to decrease by -3.54% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $3.81 per share. Shopify has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Shopify will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

According to the issued ratings of 30 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Shopify stock is Buy based on the current 11 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for SHOP. The average twelve-month price target for Shopify is $1,646.41 with a high price target of $2,000.00 and a low price target of $1,206.00.

Shopify has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,646.41, Shopify has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $1,363.70. Shopify has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify does not currently pay a dividend. Shopify does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

In the past three months, Shopify insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 60.06% of the stock of Shopify is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP



Earnings for Shopify are expected to decrease by -3.54% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $3.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Shopify is 70.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Shopify is 70.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.75. Shopify has a PEG Ratio of 13.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shopify has a P/B Ratio of 26.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

