Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Earnings results for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.6. Earnings for Sirius XM are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.33 per share. Sirius XM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Sirius XM will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sirius XM stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for SIRI. The average twelve-month price target for Sirius XM is $7.43 with a high price target of $8.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

Sirius XM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.43, Sirius XM has a forecasted upside of 23.3% from its current price of $6.03. Sirius XM has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sirius XM has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sirius XM is 24.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sirius XM will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Sirius XM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

In the past three months, Sirius XM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,422,956.00 in company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Sirius XM is held by insiders. Only 13.46% of the stock of Sirius XM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI



Earnings for Sirius XM are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Sirius XM is 120.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Sirius XM is 120.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.92. Sirius XM has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

