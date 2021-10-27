Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Earnings results for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The company earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Its revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skechers U.S.A. has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year ($2.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Earnings for Skechers U.S.A. are expected to grow by 13.43% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $3.04 per share. Skechers U.S.A. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Skechers U.S.A. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723310”.

Analyst Opinion on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Skechers U.S.A. stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for SKX. The average twelve-month price target for Skechers U.S.A. is $53.22 with a high price target of $63.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

Skechers U.S.A. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.22, Skechers U.S.A. has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $46.12. Skechers U.S.A. has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. does not currently pay a dividend. Skechers U.S.A. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

In the past three months, Skechers U.S.A. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,862,700.00 in company stock. 25.92% of the stock of Skechers U.S.A. is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.63% of the stock of Skechers U.S.A. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX



Earnings for Skechers U.S.A. are expected to grow by 13.43% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Skechers U.S.A. is 20.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Skechers U.S.A. is 20.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.92. Skechers U.S.A. has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

