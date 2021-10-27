How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Earnings results for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies has generated $4.04 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Earnings for SS&C Technologies are expected to grow by 2.86% in the coming year, from $4.54 to $4.67 per share. SS&C Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. SS&C Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “4673675”.

Analyst Opinion on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for SS&C Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for SSNC. The average twelve-month price target for SS&C Technologies is $83.50 with a high price target of $94.00 and a low price target of $75.00.

SS&C Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. SS&C Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SS&C Technologies has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of SS&C Technologies is 15.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SS&C Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.70% next year. This indicates that SS&C Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

In the past three months, SS&C Technologies insiders have sold 66,730.76% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $28,846.00 in company stock and sold $19,278,000.00 in company stock. 14.60% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.33% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC



The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 27.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 27.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.76. SS&C Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

