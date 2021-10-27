How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Earnings results for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The company earned $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. Its revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. STAG Industrial has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Earnings for STAG Industrial are expected to grow by 4.98% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.11 per share. STAG Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. STAG Industrial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723743”.

Analyst Opinion on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for STAG Industrial stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for STAG. The average twelve-month price target for STAG Industrial is $39.67 with a high price target of $46.00 and a low price target of $30.00.

STAG Industrial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.67, STAG Industrial has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $44.17. STAG Industrial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. STAG Industrial has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of STAG Industrial is 76.72%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, STAG Industrial will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.72% next year. This indicates that STAG Industrial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

In the past three months, STAG Industrial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,439,900.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of STAG Industrial is held by insiders. 86.35% of the stock of STAG Industrial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG



The P/E ratio of STAG Industrial is 39.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of STAG Industrial is 39.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. STAG Industrial has a PEG Ratio of 4.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. STAG Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

