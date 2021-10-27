Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Earnings results for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has generated $9.04 earnings per share over the last year ($11.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Earnings for Stanley Black & Decker are expected to grow by 6.10% in the coming year, from $11.63 to $12.34 per share. Stanley Black & Decker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Stanley Black & Decker will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9596118”.

Analyst Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for SWK. The average twelve-month price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $218.10 with a high price target of $241.00 and a low price target of $188.00.

Stanley Black & Decker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $218.10, Stanley Black & Decker has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $186.72. Stanley Black & Decker has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stanley Black & Decker has been increasing its dividend for 54 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 34.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stanley Black & Decker will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.61% next year. This indicates that Stanley Black & Decker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Stanley Black & Decker is held by insiders. 84.69% of the stock of Stanley Black & Decker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK



Earnings for Stanley Black & Decker are expected to grow by 6.10% in the coming year, from $11.63 to $12.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 16.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 16.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.91. Stanley Black & Decker has a PEG Ratio of 1.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stanley Black & Decker has a P/B Ratio of 3.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

