How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Earnings results for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.1. Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.72 per share. Starbucks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Starbucks will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

According to the issued ratings of 27 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Starbucks stock is Buy based on the current 8 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for SBUX. The average twelve-month price target for Starbucks is $127.65 with a high price target of $145.00 and a low price target of $104.00.

on SBUX

Starbucks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $127.65, Starbucks has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $114.92. Starbucks has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Starbucks has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Starbucks is 153.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Starbucks will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.39% next year. This indicates that Starbucks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

In the past three months, Starbucks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $61,796,188.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Starbucks is held by insiders. 68.27% of the stock of Starbucks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX



Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 48.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 48.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.96. Starbucks has a PEG Ratio of 3.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here