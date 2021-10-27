How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Earnings results for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Earnings for STMicroelectronics are expected to grow by 13.09% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.16 per share. STMicroelectronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. STMicroelectronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 3:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for STMicroelectronics stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for STM. The average twelve-month price target for STMicroelectronics is $48.00 with a high price target of $52.00 and a low price target of $41.00.

STMicroelectronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, STMicroelectronics has a forecasted upside of 7.3% from its current price of $44.75. STMicroelectronics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. STMicroelectronics has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of STMicroelectronics is 16.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, STMicroelectronics will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.26% next year. This indicates that STMicroelectronics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

In the past three months, STMicroelectronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.29% of the stock of STMicroelectronics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM



Earnings for STMicroelectronics are expected to grow by 13.09% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of STMicroelectronics is 26.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of STMicroelectronics is 26.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.76. STMicroelectronics has a P/B Ratio of 4.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

